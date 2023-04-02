Martin Luther 1953 [Original Full Length Movie - Worth Watching]

Romans 1:17 'The just shall live by faith'. Martin Luther's eyes were opened to the truth of this single verse of scripture setting in motion a chain of events that would break the power of the Catholic Church that had ruled over the world with an iron-fist through the long centuries of the middle ages. The world would be forever changed.
Historically October 31, 1517 is the date ascribed to Martin Luther's
nailing of his 95 theses to the door of the Catholic church in
Wittenburg Germany - acclaimed the beginning of what later became known
as the Protestant Reformation, i.e. the 'protest' against the egregious
errors of popery and Catholicism, with the call for 'reformation'.
Note: Luther also wrote the hymn at the end of the movie "A mighty fortress is our God"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.