Les Wexner talks about Epstein's relationship with the Rothschilds

Les Wexner talks about Jeffrey Epstein's relationship with the Rothschilds.

Adding: Throwback: Epstein pal’s hireling ran his own sex trafficking ring

In 1992, Les Wexner (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/64977), billionaire associate of Jeffrey Epstein, hired Mike Jeffries as CEO of his clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch.

In October 2024, Jeffries was arrested and indicted in New York after being accused of sex trafficking of young men, with the alleged crimes being committed between December 2008 and March 2015.

Jeffries’s partner Matthew Smith and one James Jacobson were arrested as well.

💬 “As alleged in the indictment, former CEO of Abercrombie Michael Jeffries, his partner Matthew Smith and their recruiter James Jacobson used their money and influence to prey on vulnerable men for their own sexual gratification,” said Breon Peace, then-US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Media reports about FBI investigation into Jeffries’s wrongdoings were mentioned in a January 2024 FBI daily news briefing that is available as part of the Epstein files.



