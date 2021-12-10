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DOCTORS BREAK THE SILENCE- TV SPECIAL FROM REAL AMERICAS VOICE
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331 views • December 10, 2021
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Source and description from elgatoweebee
This TV special report is something rarely seen on any channel, even on conservative TV. Doctors telling the truth behind the COVID virus, the vaccines and what happens to COVID patients in hospitals. - The report was 1 hour long but from the minute 40, something, someone, somewhere sabotaged the video. In the last very important 20 minutes, the voice was distorted, impossible to understand.
Source and description from elgatoweebee
This TV special report is something rarely seen on any channel, even on conservative TV. Doctors telling the truth behind the COVID virus, the vaccines and what happens to COVID patients in hospitals. - The report was 1 hour long but from the minute 40, something, someone, somewhere sabotaged the video. In the last very important 20 minutes, the voice was distorted, impossible to understand.
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