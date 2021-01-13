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After Vaccinated #1 / Vakcinázás után
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221 views • January 13, 2021
Brant Griner 01-10-2021
This is what the Pfizer covid19 vaccine has done to my Mom. Everyone please pray for her. She was admitted to the hospital last. And be cautious about taking the vaccine. I'm sure it is good for some people but you need to think about is this vaccine worth taking? It's not for me.
Update: 1-11-21 my mom had a bad night last night but today was a little better for her. They still don't know how to treat this problem. MRI results came back good today
HUN:
Aki szeretne így rokizni, az oltassa be magát.
- Na, milyen az oltás? Mire? a hülyeségre? - Nem, hát a vírusra! - Téééényleeeg? Na, ezt figyeld, te id.ota! >>> (Fordítás angolról)
"Anyukámmal ezt tette egy adag a Pfizer covid vakcinája. Kérek mindenkit, imádkozzatok érte. Legutóbb kórházba vitték. Légy óvatos a vakcina beadatásával kapcsolatban. Bizonyára jó néhány embernek el kell gondolkodni, hogy érdemes-e beadatni ezt a vakcinát? Ez nem nekem való.
Frissítés: 2021. Jan. 11. Anyukámnak rossz éjszakája volt tegnap este, de a mai nap egy kicsit jobb volt neki. Még mindig nem tudják, hogyan kezeljék ezt a problémát. Az MRI eredményei ma jók lettek.
This is what the Pfizer covid19 vaccine has done to my Mom. Everyone please pray for her. She was admitted to the hospital last. And be cautious about taking the vaccine. I'm sure it is good for some people but you need to think about is this vaccine worth taking? It's not for me.
Update: 1-11-21 my mom had a bad night last night but today was a little better for her. They still don't know how to treat this problem. MRI results came back good today
HUN:
Aki szeretne így rokizni, az oltassa be magát.
- Na, milyen az oltás? Mire? a hülyeségre? - Nem, hát a vírusra! - Téééényleeeg? Na, ezt figyeld, te id.ota! >>> (Fordítás angolról)
"Anyukámmal ezt tette egy adag a Pfizer covid vakcinája. Kérek mindenkit, imádkozzatok érte. Legutóbb kórházba vitték. Légy óvatos a vakcina beadatásával kapcsolatban. Bizonyára jó néhány embernek el kell gondolkodni, hogy érdemes-e beadatni ezt a vakcinát? Ez nem nekem való.
Frissítés: 2021. Jan. 11. Anyukámnak rossz éjszakája volt tegnap este, de a mai nap egy kicsit jobb volt neki. Még mindig nem tudják, hogyan kezeljék ezt a problémát. Az MRI eredményei ma jók lettek.
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