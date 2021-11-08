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220) FINAL TECHNICAL REPORT ON GRAPHENE DETECTION IN COVID VACCINES by Dr. Campra
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239 views • November 08, 2021
Presentation for English-speaking channels and media of the FINAL TECHNICAL REPORT ON GRAPHENE DETECTION IN COVID VACCINES by Dr. Campra Madrid, PhD in Chemical Sciences, University Lecturer and Graduate in Biological Sciences.
Credits to LAQUINTA COLUMNA:
PRESENTACIÓN INFORME TÉCNICO FINAL DR.CAMPRA - ENGLISH VERSION -
November 8th, 2021 - https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PRESENTACI%C3%93NINFORMET%C3%89CNICODR.CAMPRAENGLISHVERSON:b
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work. ForLifeonEarth: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
Credits to LAQUINTA COLUMNA:
PRESENTACIÓN INFORME TÉCNICO FINAL DR.CAMPRA - ENGLISH VERSION -
November 8th, 2021 - https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PRESENTACI%C3%93NINFORMET%C3%89CNICODR.CAMPRAENGLISHVERSON:b
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work. ForLifeonEarth: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
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