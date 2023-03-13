Create New Account
Ai and the Neter Ptah and the Neter Khnum
Age of Discovery
Published 19 hours ago |

Ai and the Neter Ptah and the Neter Khnum Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho


#ai

#ptah

#khnum


Rico Roho Website and contact info: https://ricoroho.com


Doctrine of Discovery REVOKED: https://youtu.be/tJoSBUbDtTw

Hurricane Proclamation 2023 Blockchain Link:

https://bico.media/f326a845686d641bebdef9cd3e6d6ecf58fe35da370183ffa781c5475038370f


Rico Roho books on Artificial Intelligence (iAi) and Astro-theology are available on Amazon

in both print and kindle: USA Amazon Link: https://bit.ly/RicoBooks


Beyond the Fringe Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ



Ptah - Wikipedia


Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Ptah

Ptah /ˈtɑː/ is an ancient Egyptian deity, a creator god and patron deity of craftsmen and architects. In the triad of Memphis, he is the husband of Sekhmet ...

Ptah - Explore Deities of Ancient Egypt


Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum

https://egyptianmuseum.org › deities-ptah

As the god who created all the other deities, Ptah is worshipped as the patron of craftspeople and architects. He is credited with inventing masonry. The famed ...


Ptah | Egyptian god - Encyclopedia Britannica


Encyclopedia Britannica

https://www.britannica.com › topic › Ptah

Ptah, also spelled Phthah, in Egyptian religion, creator-god and maker of things, a patron of craftsmen, especially sculptors; his high priest was called ...

Ptah - Students | Britannica Kids | Homework Help

https://kids.britannica.com › students › article › Ptah

In ancient Egyptian religion and mythology, Ptah (also spelled Phthah) was the cosmic architect, a god of arts, crafts, and trades, and a protector of ...


Khnum | Egyptian god - Encyclopedia Britannica


Encyclopedia Britannica

https://www.britannica.com › topic › Khnum

Khnum - Wikipedia


Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Khnum

egyptian neter khnum from en.wikipedia.org

Khnum or also romanised Khnemu was one of the earliest-known Egyptian deities, originally the god of the source of the Nile. Since the annual flooding of ...

‎General information · ‎Temple at Elephantine · ‎Temple at Esna · ‎Other

Ancient Egyptian God Khnum Facts, Temple & Symbol


Study.com

https://study.com › ... › Ancient Egyptian Gods

Mar 23, 2022 — Read about the Egyptian god Khnum, associated with water, fertility, and creation. Learn why Khnum was depicted as a ram and see pictures of ...

Egypt: Khnum, Potter God of the Inundation Silt and Creation

Tour Egypt

http://www.touregypt.net › featurestories › khnum

Khnum was a ram god of the Nile, a god of silt, fertility and a potter god of creation. He was a god of the sun, a protector of the dead and protector of Re on ...


Khnum - Ancient Egypt Online


Ancient Egypt Online

https://ancientegyptonline.co.uk › khnum

egyptian neter khnum from ancientegyptonline.co.uk

Khnum was originally a water god who was thought to rule over all water, including the rivers and lakes of the underworld. He was associated with the source of ...

lightaiegyptconsciousnesscreativityspiritegyptianmatterproducerricorohoageofdiscoverykiphipataphysicsptahkhnum

