Vernon Coleman: From The Medicine Man to the Cabbage War - An Analysis of Medical Corruption

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Dr Vernon Coleman joins UKColumn to provide an analysis of medical corruption and insanity. Backed by years of experience as a Doctor, Broadcaster, Journalist and Best Selling Author, Dr Coleman clinically analyses and deconstructs the malevolent health agenda installing itself in UK and world-wide. Our discussions highlight the reality of the pharmaceutical industry being used by our government as a weapon of war on the population. Man or woman, young or old, we are all in their cross-wires and, if we value our lives, Dr Coleman urges us all to stand and fight.
Mirrored - UK Column