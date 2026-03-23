© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Father Of Weaponized Weather Veteran Weather Modification Expert Ben Livingston Is a Former Navy Physicist Who Briefed President Lyndon B. Johnson On The Effectiveness Of Weather Control Is a Former Navy Physicist Who Briefed President Lyndon B. Johnson On The Effectiveness Of Weather Control