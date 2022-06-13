A Very Serious And Offensive Question To ALL MILLENNIALS, because Millennials are about the most offensive thing to ever exist in our history.





They whine, they cry, they complain, they bitch and they moan about NON-FACTS and lies that their friends make up!





Millennials NEED To just GO AWAY!





In the meantime, this rhetorical question should make at least half of them have heart attacks.





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