i am jesus
28 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Imaging meeting Jesus Christ for the first time... this song is for some perhaps their first encounter with Him.
Keywords
messiahchristjesusfool4christgodsongsi am jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos