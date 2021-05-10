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Cyber Attacks Begin, New World Order Is Panicking, Stepping Up Their Plan
Aimless News
Aimless News
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244 views • May 10, 2021
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Sources used in video:

US total deaths - https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/105t2aXbn2XdAXm3ZqLKX2QxHa7Tj0ynU/edit#gid=643227955

Bilderberger member predictions 1981 - https://principia-scientific.com/a-small-pandemic-to-allow-one-world-government/

China has been planning this - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9556415/China-preparing-WW3-biological-weapons-six-years-investigators-say.html

Doctors against vaccines - https://www.bitchute.com/video/DeOUxxyovico/ 3:50-4:40

Here's why - https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/only-two-companies-control-the-planet.html

Cyber attacks begin - https://dnyuz.com/2021/05/08/cyberattack-forces-a-shutdown-of-a-top-u-s-pipeline-operator/

Cyber attacks are here to stay - https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanponciano/2021/05/09/cyberattacks-infrastructure-colonial-pipeline-biden-official-warns/?sh=4ee75f091034

Census data shows a problem - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/evidence-2020-election-trickery-people-voted-reported-2020-census-data/

Govt jobs grew - https://www.cnsnews.com/article/washington/terence-p-jeffrey/government-grew-48000-employees-april

Potatoheads energy secretary is an idiot - https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/05/08/energy-sec-jennifer-granholm-has-a-brainless-excuse-for-why-gas-prices-are-soaring-n376627

America first rally - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-out-the-massive-crowd-for-mtg-matt-gaetz-america-first-rally/

Compared to Potatohead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/no-supporters-greet-81-million-vote-recipient-joe-biden-arrives-lake-charles-louisiana-video/

California loves crime - https://www.dailywire.com/news/california-may-soften-gun-crime-laws-citing-impact-on-people-of-color

Florida releases Bill Gates mosquitoes - https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/bill-gates-funded-company-releases-genetically-modified-mosquitoes-us

Canadian media fail - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/canadian-ctv-uses-stock-photo-chris-watts-murdered-wife-two-girls-segment-family-planning-video/

Your phone is collecting data - https://t.me/PatriotN88/14110

Why liberals want masks forever - https://clashdaily.com/2021/05/heres-why-libs-are-obsessed-with-mask-wearing-and-ongoing-pandemic-restrictions/

Cruise line to boycott - https://www.theepochtimes.com/major-cruise-company-suggests-skipping-floridas-ports-because-of-vaccine-passport-ban_3807771.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=whatfinger

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1390813822785515523


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Keywords
sgt reportnew world ordercyber attacksx22reportthe great resetcyber polygon
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