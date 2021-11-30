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The Blue Pill or the Red Pill - Exit the Matrix!
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42 views • November 30, 2021
The Blue Pill or the Red Pill - Exit the Matrix!
This video explores the blinding truth about how to break free from mind control. If you are sick of slavery to the system because you are a slave to the wage, it's time to wake up to Jesus, the answer! He showed us how to leave Babylon and how to live without money. A new life in Jesus means exposing the lie of modern day slavery by quitting your job and working with a new motivation and for a new Boss.
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmbVwRInwLc
This video explores the blinding truth about how to break free from mind control. If you are sick of slavery to the system because you are a slave to the wage, it's time to wake up to Jesus, the answer! He showed us how to leave Babylon and how to live without money. A new life in Jesus means exposing the lie of modern day slavery by quitting your job and working with a new motivation and for a new Boss.
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmbVwRInwLc
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