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Clowns And Comedians, From The White House To Hollywood Hills: Celente Breaks Down the Medical Tyranny Takeover
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570 views • October 14, 2021
Gerald Celente of https://trendsresearch.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the economic trends and expose the globalist medical tyranny takeover.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6164d3d41648ca3e250010fd
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6164d3d41648ca3e250010fd
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