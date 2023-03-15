2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 96

EVERYTHING GOING ON IS A DISTRACTION TO KEEP UP AWAY FROM GOD.

In 1965, Paul Harvey, a very successful radio broadcaster and the voice behind the very famous, “… and not The Rest of the Story:”, recorded a segment called, “If I Were The Devil.” We’ll actually play this 3 minute video a little later in the podcast, but it is eerily prophetic. I was only 10 years old when he first did this, so it wasn’t until many years later that I first remembered hearing this piece. And I became a fan of his, “Rest of the Story” segments as they were broadcast on Bradford’s WESB.

What we are seeing today in our culture, in not only our society but around the world, is the fulfillment of Paul Harvey’s warnings. The devil, Satan, Lucifer or whatever name you use for the leader of the fallen angels, has done and continues to do exactly what was foretold. Of course, we have many biblical passages that also warn us of the deceptions we will face especially as we near the end times.

Today we are going to opine and suggest that everything, literally everything, is distractions that keep us scurrying around like rats in a maze looking for food. I have to admit that I have got caught up in the events that have captured the attention of most of the “truth seekers” and podcasters for the last two years. But it’s important to understand that all of these things are meant to take our eyes off of the real threat, the demonic possession of our modern culture.