Vernon Jones on Democrat Party "I didn't leave the party, the party left me"

We are 39 days away from the November midterms and many American voters are concerned about many issues, including the economy and crime. One America's Stella Escobedo spoke with former Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones about why he left the Democrat party and his prediction for the midterms.
