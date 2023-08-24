Create New Account
WHERE IS AMERICA'S CIVIL DEFENSE ?
Published 17 hours ago

BE PREPARED - THIS COULD HAPPEN

 WHERE IS AMERICA'S CIVIL DEFENSE ?USA used to have CIVIL DEFENSE NETWORK

Now there is Nothing


Just think about it


Russia and China are Building facilities in CUBA and in


Latin American Countries


Under President Jimmy Carter ( Dem) the USA Sold The PANAMA CANAL to Panama for


US$1.00 and USA Built it and lost over 20,000 to Malaria - Now being influenced by China

