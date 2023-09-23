JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #3, Isaiah 53:6, Hebrews 1:3; 7:23-26; 9:25, 1 Peter 3:18, 20230923

JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #3

GOD’s Sabbath: 20230923

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





By GOD’s Grace and Wisdom, His Holy Spirit brought to our attention the Doctrine of GOD’S JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH THROUGH CHRIST JESUS, our Savior. We continue with the lesson on Justification by Faith in Christ Jesus.

Isaiah 53:6

All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all. Amen!

Hebrews 7:23-26

23 And they truly were many priests, because they were not suffered to continue by reason of death:

24 but this man, because he continueth ever, hath an unchangeable priesthood.

25 Wherefore he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them.

26 For such an high priest became us, who is holy, harmless, undefiled, separate from sinners, and made higher than the heavens, Amen!

Hebrews 9:25

25 nor yet that he should offer himself often, as the high priest entereth into the holy place every year with blood of others. Amen!

Hebrews 1:3

3 who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high. Amen!

1 Peter 3:18

18 For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit: Amen!

Note:

