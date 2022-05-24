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WEF Insanity | Segregation, Protesters & Climate Hypocrisy
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10 views • May 24, 2022
The World Economic Forum is in Davos for their 52nd annual meeting. The city is complete from everything from faux storefronts, created just for the elites, to the attendees segregated by class. Day 1 in Davos has been nothing short of ridiculous.
Check out: WEFreports.com to keep up with my reporting on top of the entire team at Rebel News!
CHECK IT OUT: https://www.rebelnews.com/tags/world_economic_forum)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y__VEEdOkAw - May 22, 2022
WEF Insanity | Segregation, Protesters & Climate Hypocrisy.
WEF Insanity, Segregation, Protesters, Climate Hypocrisy, Savanah Hernandez, May 22 2022
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Check out: WEFreports.com to keep up with my reporting on top of the entire team at Rebel News!
CHECK IT OUT: https://www.rebelnews.com/tags/world_economic_forum)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y__VEEdOkAw - May 22, 2022
WEF Insanity | Segregation, Protesters & Climate Hypocrisy.
WEF Insanity, Segregation, Protesters, Climate Hypocrisy, Savanah Hernandez, May 22 2022
—————————————————-
PODCAST:https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-v88
APPLE PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/7dSvMv7
__________________________________________________________________
FOLLOW ME:
TRUTH SOCIAL: @savsays
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/Sav_says
LOCALS: https://savsays.locals.com/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/savsays
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@SavSays:7?r=7q7r9
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/savwith1n/
__________________________________________________________________
SUPPORT MY WORK:
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/savsays
WEBSITE: https://www.savsaysofficial.com/
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