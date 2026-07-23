BREAKING: ISRAEL MERGES WITH US MILITARY? - The Truth Behind The Headlines

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the claims that the United States military and Israel's IDF have merged their military powers. While this isn't EXACTLY the case officially speaking, it is basically what is happening nonetheless.





Previously section 224, section 219 of the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) of 2027 was passed by Congress and is now heading to the Senate followed by President Trump's desk.





What this entails is the sharing of intelligence, AI software, weapons, cyber security, drone systems, missile defense systems, joint testing and supply chain integration. Interestingly, many are claiming this isn't a "merger" but that it's "integration." What on Earth is the difference?





Basically all functions of the military are included in this merger, yet due to the fact that military forces themselves aren't integrating, people are arguing it's not a merger. But without all of the factors that are indeed merging, the military would just be men hitting each other with sticks.





This is treason.





While moves are made to integrate the CIA and Mossad as well, this unprecedented move is risking eliminating any remaining sovereignty.





In this video, we see what Congressman Thomas Massie is saying about this as well as former Representative Dennis Kucinich and Ana Kasparian.





We also delve into what this actually means. One could argue that the militaries were already integrated via Israel's subversion of the United States via blackmail and lobbyists. This just legalizes something that was already happening.





Meanwhile, President Trump announced a "massive attack greater than anything before" on Iran.





From supply chain rations and culture wars to world wars and military drafts, we cover it.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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