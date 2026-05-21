© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lukashenko, during military exercises, on what the drills are meant to signal:
"We are absolutely not threatening anyone — but we do have such weapons, and we are ready to defend our fatherland by every means, from Brest to Vladivostok, our shared one. Since we have something in our hands, we must know how to use it."
Lukashenko also congratulated Putin on his "successful visit to our friends, the People's Republic of China."
@DD Geopolitics