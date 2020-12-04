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Τους σκοτώσαν για να πάρουν τα όργανα !
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621 views • December 04, 2020
Αυτά είναι τα θύματα του κορωνοιού ! Σκοτώνουν τους ανθρώπους δήθεν ότι έχουν κορωναϊό και τους αφαιρούν τα όργανα και το αίμα για εμπόριο ! Εμπόριο οργάνων και αίματος από τα ίδια τα νοσοκομεία !
Περιστατικό που συνέβει σε νοσοκομείο στην Ιταλία !
Γιαυτό και απαγορέψαν τις νεκροψίες ! Να μην μπορείς να δείς το πτώμα, να μην μπορείς να δείς αν το πτώμα είναι ακαίρεο !
Περιστατικό που συνέβει σε νοσοκομείο στην Ιταλία !
Γιαυτό και απαγορέψαν τις νεκροψίες ! Να μην μπορείς να δείς το πτώμα, να μην μπορείς να δείς αν το πτώμα είναι ακαίρεο !
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