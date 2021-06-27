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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-27-2021 Hancock Is Out For The UK To Build Back Better
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70 views • June 27, 2021
Matt Hancock is a giant turd and he has now resigned from his position. His replacement Sajid Javid is a career banker now in charge of health.. Meanwhile San Francisco is the first city in the US to require city "workers" to get the injection or lose their job once its fully approved that is.
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Article Links:
https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jun/26/matt-hancock-resigns-after-questions-over-relationship-with-aide
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1455021/Nadhim-Zahawi-health-secretary-matt-hancock-replacement-evg
https://www.sajidjavid.com/about-sajid
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/06/23/san-francisco-city-workers-covid-19-vaccination/5331698001/
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6260928293001
Thumbnail Link:
https://nypost.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/06/matt-hancock-gina-coladangelo-7.jpg?quality=90&;strip=all&w=300
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
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Article Links:
https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jun/26/matt-hancock-resigns-after-questions-over-relationship-with-aide
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1455021/Nadhim-Zahawi-health-secretary-matt-hancock-replacement-evg
https://www.sajidjavid.com/about-sajid
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/06/23/san-francisco-city-workers-covid-19-vaccination/5331698001/
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6260928293001
Thumbnail Link:
https://nypost.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/06/matt-hancock-gina-coladangelo-7.jpg?quality=90&;strip=all&w=300
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