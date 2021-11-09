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What is Pentecost?
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1 view • November 09, 2021
What is Pentecost? [2018] provides listeners with a complete history of this commanded festival of Yahweh from the pages of the Bible while explaining its significance to the faithful under His New Covenant. This continuing broadcast of "Intel Update: Yahweh's Truth" was appropriately delivered on Worldwide Christian Shortwave Radio (in the Pentecostal style) just in time for the Pentecost weekend of June 2018.
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