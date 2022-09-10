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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 68:3-6, The Glory Of YAHWEH In His Providence, 20220910
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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17 views • September 10, 2022

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

The Glory Of YAHWEH In His Providence Over Israel And His Saints:

Psalm 68:3-6, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, September 10, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid at Calvary for my redemption.

Heavenly Father, in gratitude for Your daily Providence, I join other Saints to declare that:

3 Through Justification by Faith and the Righteousness of our LORD Jesus Christ, we, the righteous will be glad; we will rejoice before You, EL-ELYON, our MOST HIGH GOD; yes, we will rejoice exceedingly.

4 We will sing to You, ADONAI, our LORD GOD, we will sing praises to Your Holy Name; our tongues will extol You who rides on the Heavens, by Your Name YAHWEH, JEHOVAH, and rejoice before You, EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.

5 You, Glorious and Heavenly Father have always been a Father of the fatherless, and a Judge and Defender of the widows, are JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE and in Your Holy habitation.

6 You, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD our PROVIDER sets the solitary in families; brings out those who are bound with chains into prosperity; but the rebellious will dwell in a dry land.

Thank You, Merciful Father, for Your daily Grace and Love to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 68:3-6, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

Keywords
fatherheavengracejesussalvationtestimonyfaithprosperitysacrificepraiserepentlordmercygratitudehopejustificationrighteousoppressedsingwidowsrejoiceprovidencefatherlessassuranceorphans
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