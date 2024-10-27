© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Nanobots in mRNA Vaccines — Just Lipids on the Loose
Dr. Anne Ulrich is a biochemistry professor at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. In this video, Dr. Ulrich talked about the commentary she recently published at The International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.
This commentary referred to the previous study by Lee and Broudy (2024), “Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructs in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study”
Dr Ulrich makes a compelling case that those structures can be explained without invoking nanobots.