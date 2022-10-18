Create New Account
‼️‼️‼️*URGENT ATTENTION*‼️‼️‼️MUST WATCH‼️‼️‼️
‼️BREAKING!‼️  FBI APPREHENDS/KIDNAPS ONE OF OUR OWN!!‼️

On September 8, 2022.

Rainbow 🌈 Warrior and PBI Agent:

Darris Moody of North Carolina.

‼️‼️BREAKING: MRS. DARRIS MOODY HAS BEEN APREHENDED AGAIN,  Friday Oct. 14, WHILE ON PHONE WITH ISABELLA LYNNETTE!!!‼️‼️ (Rainbow Warriors NOW Founder)

‼️PBI vs FBI   NOW    COME TO ACTION   FEET ON THE GROUND‼️

https://smokymountainnews.com/news/itemlist/tag/darris%20moody

Buncombe Country , NC Court

828.259.3400

United States Distrct Court Western Division North Carolina

336.332.6000

Magistrate Judge W. Carleton Metcalf

Asheville, NC

828.771.7240 

Kelly Boudreaux, Career law

828.771.7201 Kristen Young Courtroom Deputy

FBI Special Agent:  Corey Zachman

HQ: 202.324.3000

Transylvania County Sheriff's Dept.

828.884.3168

Buncombe County Sheriff's Dept.

828.250.4503

http://www.thepbi.us

Mire information about the 

Rainbow Warriors Ministry

www.fuelforthebody.net

www.nsea.us

healthfreedomrights

