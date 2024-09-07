These five 1984 predictions came true

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/
Today marks 75 years since this seminal masterpiece written as a cautionary tale about a dystopian future was published.
The story explores a future world where the government watches everyone and controls everything, destroying freedom and twisting the truth.
Orwell's warnings about the erosion of privacy and civil liberties were not just prophetic, but also a call to action - to defend privacy and civil liberties in the face of power.
There’s no denying the phenomenal literary value of 1984, but what is so deeply concerning is that a piece of political fiction intended to guard against a nightmarish future is fast becoming reality.
And make sure you subscribe to our mailing list for breaking news and action alerts! https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/subscribe/
Mirrored - Big Brother Watch
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/