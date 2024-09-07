BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
These five 1984 predictions came true
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9979 followers
274 views • 8 months ago

If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/

Today marks 75 years since this seminal masterpiece written as a cautionary tale about a dystopian future was published.

The story explores a future world where the government watches everyone and controls everything, destroying freedom and twisting the truth.

Orwell's warnings about the erosion of privacy and civil liberties were not just prophetic, but also a call to action - to defend privacy and civil liberties in the face of power.

There’s no denying the phenomenal literary value of 1984, but what is so deeply concerning is that a piece of political fiction intended to guard against a nightmarish future is fast becoming reality.

And make sure you subscribe to our mailing list for breaking news and action alerts! https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/subscribe/

Mirrored - Big Brother Watch


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
1984big brothergeorge orwelleric blairwinston smitch
