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Earth is flat or a ball? Lies and liars exposed/ Theory, Theology Philosophy
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472 views • February 17, 2022
Prophetic Word 2022-02-17 6:40am - while making breakfast
It speaks about flat earth or ball earth.
Exposing of lies and liars
Hard hearts and now like Pharaoh hardened.
And a word for the church how to be set free
Scripture:
Isaiah 66:1/ Matthew 5:35/ Acts 7:49
Psalm 118:22/ Matthew 21:42/ Mark 12:10
Psalm 104:5
John 8:44
Job 9:6
Revelation 7:12
Psalm 90:2
Samuel 22:8/ Isaiah 13:13/ Haggai 2:6, 21
Joel 3:16
1 Kings 17:24/ Psalm 119:160/ John 17:17
John 8:32
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-17-flat-earth-lies-and-exposure/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks about flat earth or ball earth.
Exposing of lies and liars
Hard hearts and now like Pharaoh hardened.
And a word for the church how to be set free
Scripture:
Isaiah 66:1/ Matthew 5:35/ Acts 7:49
Psalm 118:22/ Matthew 21:42/ Mark 12:10
Psalm 104:5
John 8:44
Job 9:6
Revelation 7:12
Psalm 90:2
Samuel 22:8/ Isaiah 13:13/ Haggai 2:6, 21
Joel 3:16
1 Kings 17:24/ Psalm 119:160/ John 17:17
John 8:32
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-17-flat-earth-lies-and-exposure/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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