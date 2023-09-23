What is in Gate's Beer?

A part of the global agenda is corrupting the food and water
supply. So far, they have been
successful. The agenda has not been
stopped. Beer falls under this
also. You will love it... or else!
The same has been done to chocolate. Recently, a chocolate company in Pennsylvania(?) burned. I guess they weren't going to go along with the agenda and paid the price.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.