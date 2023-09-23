Create New Account
What is in Gate's Beer?
A part of the global agenda is corrupting the food and water supply.  So far, they have been successful.  The agenda has not been stopped.  Beer falls under this also.  You will love it...  or else!
The same has been done to chocolate.  Recently, a chocolate company in Pennsylvania(?) burned.  I guess they weren't going to go along with the agenda and paid the price.

