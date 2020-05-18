A Story About How America Was Almost Destroyed By Criminals [Joe M]

This is a story about how America was almost destroyed by criminals. Based on the work by @_ImperatorRex_ (suspended now because Twitter is a terrorist organization).Follow some good resources:@cjtruth@SheepKnowMore@2runtherace@LisaMei62@Jordan_Sather_@prayingmedic@X22report@RedPill78@ipot17761. Let me tell you a story about how America was almost destroyed by criminals.2. It one that should shock anyone who reads it, but like any good thriller, it has a happy ending.3. This story is fully researched and has no affiliation with any political party, religion or ideology – nor does it need it.4. May 4th, 2016.5. TV Billionaire Donald J Trump, against all the odds, wins the unofficial nomination as Republican candidate for the Presidential election.6. Even happier at the news than Trump himself was none other than the Democratic National Committee and their candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton.7. Their so called ‘Pied Piper’ strategy had worked.8. Clinton announced her candidacy on April 12, 2015 & became the presumptive Democratic nominee on June 7, 2016.9. From the moment she announced, Clinton & her team set themselves 2 objectives.10. 1 - destroy Bernie Sanders.11. 2 - weaken strong Republican rivals, strengthen weak ones.12. The DNC, Clinton & their media proxies worked together to achieve both.13. And it worked : the Sanders campaign was destroyed & the Republicans nominated Trump.Now is the time to heal.If you have fallen out with someone over the past few yearsover political differences, or if you have pushed away someoneclose to you because of their opinions, now is the time torealize that it wasn't their fault, and they were tricked.Don't school them anymore, just love so we can start to heal.Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.