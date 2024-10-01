Democracy What is it? A chat with ChatGPT regarding definition and Corporate Democracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is about looking into the different forms of democracy and what it actually means. The People choose their own dictatorship, socialism, communism, Republic. In other. words people determine what they end up with by majority belief. ChatGPT adds some interesting insight on the very much talked about topic.
Also an interesting note how the words of Jesus relate to capitalism.