Kyle Bass: Chinese Central Bank Digital Currency Is Digital Trojan Horse Which Should Be Banned in U.S.

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07/10/2021 Kyle Bass: The biggest threat from the CCP to America and the free world is their Chinese central bank digital currency. I believe it’s a digital Trojan horse. We should ban the currency and not allow any of it to be handled in the United States.