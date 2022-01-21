© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Can Check In - But You Can Never Leave! Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet & host Dr. Peter R. Breggin
Follow
0
Share
Report
131 views • January 21, 2022
PDF Text with references --> https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/January/PDF/you-can-check-in-but-can-never-leave-pdf.pdf
www.TruthForHealth.org www.wearetheprey.com
www.mercola.com https://breggin.com
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet from Truth for Health Foundation lays bare what's been happening inside America's hospital system over the last two years, bringing to mind the 1977 dystopian Eagles’ hit song, “Hotel California,” where people can check in, but they can never leave
Where once people could sign out of the hospital against medical advice (AMA), the Foundation's COVID Care Strategy Team has sometimes needed a show of force from police, attorneys, media and family members to liberate patients from a hospital
Hospitals have good reason to want to keep patients from leaving since the government has incentivized them to keep you there and watch you die, paying bonuses for every patient tested, admitted or treated with remdesivir for COVID, for every COVID patient on a ventilator and every COVID death
Human rights attorney Thomas Renz estimates each of these bonuses can potentially add up to $100,000 extra per COVID patient; this may be one more reason why hospitals are not administering safe and effective medications like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine
Vliet cautions people not to get overwhelmed by fear, and instead take action; get prepared with a COVID survival kit and make an action plan if you must be admitted to the hospital
Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet reveals to host Dr. Peter R. Breggin many of the atrocities that are happening in hospitals today — not in the name of science, research or misguided intervention, but in the name of worship of the almighty dollar.
Vliet refocused her medical practice in 1985, when she set up an integrated practice that encompassed medicine, psychology, psychiatry, faith and health and wellness practices outside the boundaries of western medicine. She also founded Truth for Health Foundation,1 Breggin calls the foundation’s focus "refounding America," or the effort to return to the founding principles of the country.
She resigned from insurance contracts so she would answer only to her patients and not be constrained by insurance regulations.2 Instead of approaching medicine from a fragmented perspective, treating one symptom or condition at a time, she decided to address the health of her patients from the perspective that every bodily system affects every other.
Fast forward to 2020, when Vliet found herself treating patients on the front line of COVID-19 using treatments that had been employed in the past for viral and bacterial illnesses. In the role as an advocate for patients and their families, she has discovered:3
"COVID patients in America's hospitals today are actually treated worse than prisoners in America's jails. They don't have visitation rights. They don't have the right to decide treatment. They are refused fluids and nutrients. They are not given antibiotics. They are not given corticosteroids. Ivermectin is what’s been in the news; it's more serious than just one drug. They're not getting a whole lot of things that I just listed."
Patients Discover You Can Check in, but You Can Never Leave
Vliet has gathered a strong group of professionals who are as committed as she to lead Truth for Health Foundation. Each has a unique skill set to lend to the ongoing work of the organization. The board and advisers include names you may recognize:
Hospitals Are Paid to Keep You Sick
During her interview with Breggin, Vliet shared how hospitals are being incentivized to keep people sick under the direction of the NIH and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president.
Vliet has access to information from Renz and whistleblowers from hospitals, who are protected under federal whistleblower protection. She says those hospitals are getting paid a bonus for using only remdesivir to treat COVID, a fact which is also published on the CMS site for Medicare patients.
During the interview, she said “that all of this about ivermectin not approved for COVID is a lot of hogwash the hospitals are putting up because it is an FDA-approved medicine.”24 She went on to explain:25
“This is a lie to the public when they say “Well, it’s not FDA approved for COVID.” That just means the drug company can’t market it for COVID. It does not mean doctors cannot use it to treat COVID, and doctors worldwide have been doing that very successfully … we have over 60 studies that show how it works and that it is very effective if given early, and even when it’s given later in the hospitalization.”
www.TruthForHealth.org www.wearetheprey.com
www.mercola.com https://breggin.com
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet from Truth for Health Foundation lays bare what's been happening inside America's hospital system over the last two years, bringing to mind the 1977 dystopian Eagles’ hit song, “Hotel California,” where people can check in, but they can never leave
Where once people could sign out of the hospital against medical advice (AMA), the Foundation's COVID Care Strategy Team has sometimes needed a show of force from police, attorneys, media and family members to liberate patients from a hospital
Hospitals have good reason to want to keep patients from leaving since the government has incentivized them to keep you there and watch you die, paying bonuses for every patient tested, admitted or treated with remdesivir for COVID, for every COVID patient on a ventilator and every COVID death
Human rights attorney Thomas Renz estimates each of these bonuses can potentially add up to $100,000 extra per COVID patient; this may be one more reason why hospitals are not administering safe and effective medications like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine
Vliet cautions people not to get overwhelmed by fear, and instead take action; get prepared with a COVID survival kit and make an action plan if you must be admitted to the hospital
Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet reveals to host Dr. Peter R. Breggin many of the atrocities that are happening in hospitals today — not in the name of science, research or misguided intervention, but in the name of worship of the almighty dollar.
Vliet refocused her medical practice in 1985, when she set up an integrated practice that encompassed medicine, psychology, psychiatry, faith and health and wellness practices outside the boundaries of western medicine. She also founded Truth for Health Foundation,1 Breggin calls the foundation’s focus "refounding America," or the effort to return to the founding principles of the country.
She resigned from insurance contracts so she would answer only to her patients and not be constrained by insurance regulations.2 Instead of approaching medicine from a fragmented perspective, treating one symptom or condition at a time, she decided to address the health of her patients from the perspective that every bodily system affects every other.
Fast forward to 2020, when Vliet found herself treating patients on the front line of COVID-19 using treatments that had been employed in the past for viral and bacterial illnesses. In the role as an advocate for patients and their families, she has discovered:3
"COVID patients in America's hospitals today are actually treated worse than prisoners in America's jails. They don't have visitation rights. They don't have the right to decide treatment. They are refused fluids and nutrients. They are not given antibiotics. They are not given corticosteroids. Ivermectin is what’s been in the news; it's more serious than just one drug. They're not getting a whole lot of things that I just listed."
Patients Discover You Can Check in, but You Can Never Leave
Vliet has gathered a strong group of professionals who are as committed as she to lead Truth for Health Foundation. Each has a unique skill set to lend to the ongoing work of the organization. The board and advisers include names you may recognize:
Hospitals Are Paid to Keep You Sick
During her interview with Breggin, Vliet shared how hospitals are being incentivized to keep people sick under the direction of the NIH and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president.
Vliet has access to information from Renz and whistleblowers from hospitals, who are protected under federal whistleblower protection. She says those hospitals are getting paid a bonus for using only remdesivir to treat COVID, a fact which is also published on the CMS site for Medicare patients.
During the interview, she said “that all of this about ivermectin not approved for COVID is a lot of hogwash the hospitals are putting up because it is an FDA-approved medicine.”24 She went on to explain:25
“This is a lie to the public when they say “Well, it’s not FDA approved for COVID.” That just means the drug company can’t market it for COVID. It does not mean doctors cannot use it to treat COVID, and doctors worldwide have been doing that very successfully … we have over 60 studies that show how it works and that it is very effective if given early, and even when it’s given later in the hospitalization.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.