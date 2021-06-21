Dr. Navarro: Finally the Left’s Catching Up With the Lab Origin Fact

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Dr. Navarro educates Stephen Colbert at War Room, Thursday June 17: Listen to the War Room, Ok. Don’t be telling the American people with your arrogance sitting back in your chair like you know it all defending the nature theory when you don’t even know that there’s no bats in freaking Wuhan that could have created this to begin with.