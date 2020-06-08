COVID Response - Reckless Endangerment of the Public Health

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Bill Gates Paid WHO $50m to Declare a Pandemic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgviY...
Video Shows Police in Buffalo, New York, Shoving Man to Ground Cracking his Skull:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ww-X...
LA Council Members Seek to Eliminate at Least $100 Million in Police Budget:
https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/lo...
Australia’s National Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy - 2020 and Beyond:
https://www.amr.gov.au/resources/aust...
Government's Sobering Warning as Australia Enters Recession After Coronavirus Pandemic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nI9fb9FmvyU
Coronavirus ‘No Longer Exists Clinically’:
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/02/claim-coronavirus-no-longer-exists-provokes-controversy.html
Should the Minneapolis Police Department be Disbanded?:
https://thetylt.com/politics/disband-minneapolis-police
Des Moines Police Arresting Protesters IN THEIR OWN APARTMENT COMPLEX ELEVATOR Trying to go Home. One Lady Had a BABY in Her Arms:
https://twitter.com/wooperyoongi/status/1268392768939966469
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH7...
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!