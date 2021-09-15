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How Does David Icke View My Work?
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13 views • September 15, 2021
Thumbnail: Greek intellectuals debating. The painting (Michel Corneille the Younger. c. 1700) portrays Aspasia of Miletus (l. c. 470-410/400 BCE), the consort of the Athenian statesman, Pericles, known to have been a formidable dialectician who influenced the intellectual climate of her time.
"A spiritual control program": The exact phrase of Jacques Vallee is "a spiritual control system."
David Icke giving his version of Gnostic intel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fj4b5...
Explore the Modern Mystery School: https://nemeta.org/
Subscribe free to the nine Episodes of the Fallen Goddess Scenario: https://sophianicmyth.org/
Pre-Order Not in His Image from publisher: https://www.chelseagreen.com/writer/j...
Release date: September 18, 2021
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/164...
"A spiritual control program": The exact phrase of Jacques Vallee is "a spiritual control system."
David Icke giving his version of Gnostic intel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fj4b5...
Explore the Modern Mystery School: https://nemeta.org/
Subscribe free to the nine Episodes of the Fallen Goddess Scenario: https://sophianicmyth.org/
Pre-Order Not in His Image from publisher: https://www.chelseagreen.com/writer/j...
Release date: September 18, 2021
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/164...
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