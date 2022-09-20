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WORLD REPORT: One World Digital Currency & Servitude - The Plan Explained w/ Kent Lewiss (1of2)
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Sarah Westall Published September 19, 2022


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Kent Lewiss rejoins the show to discuss his latest report explaining the plan behind the one world digital currency. Lewiss brings solid research and thought into the central bankers plan to reset the new world order into a global bankers dictatorship. He explains what their plan is and what it means to you. It's a report like no other that everyone needs to know so we can create a better plan that actually meets the needs of humanity without destroying what makes us human. You can see more of Kent Lewiss on his social platform: https://Freedom.Social

See the full report: https://www.scribd.com/document/595684150/New-Worldwide-Blockchain-Financial-System-Goes-Live-in-November-2022

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

Keywords
mitfederal reservecentral bankskent lewissdtccservitudeone world digital currencycbdcworld reportiso 20022boston fedfed now
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