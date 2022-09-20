WORLD REPORT: One World Digital Currency & Servitude - The Plan Explained w/ Kent Lewiss (1of2)

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Sarah Westall Published September 19, 2022





Join the Fight for Freedom of Speech! learn more @ https://givesendgo.com/DefendingFreeSpeech

Protect your family and your assets with Silver & Gold - Contact [email protected], tell them "Sarah sent you" and receive excellent service and the lowest prices in the country, guaranteed!

Kent Lewiss rejoins the show to discuss his latest report explaining the plan behind the one world digital currency. Lewiss brings solid research and thought into the central bankers plan to reset the new world order into a global bankers dictatorship. He explains what their plan is and what it means to you. It's a report like no other that everyone needs to know so we can create a better plan that actually meets the needs of humanity without destroying what makes us human. You can see more of Kent Lewiss on his social platform: https://Freedom.Social

See the full report: https://www.scribd.com/document/595684150/New-Worldwide-Blockchain-Financial-System-Goes-Live-in-November-2022

Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

See more on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.