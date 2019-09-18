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GAB THE FUTURE? THOUGHTS/REVIEW 9 MONTHS - 9/17/2019
Chadwick Eisman
Chadwick Eisman
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11 views • September 18, 2019
Hello Brighteon Community. Thank you for accepting me to be part of the group here moderators. In this post i try my best to discus the Gab platform, have a hard time staying on topic. My goal is to become a better speaker, captivate a audience over these next couple weeks surrounding the topics of different platforms i use, possibly giving a review of my experience on here after a week or so. i'm assuming my post might get lost within the feed here as i see many posts are posted by the min, hopefully mine stands out as being different, something to click on. Assume too that many of the video's on here being posted are not done by their original creators themself which is odd. The Brighteon logo s super cool, says "AMERICA, USA" with the red, white, blue, star + the cool star on the i. I mainly use Gab, Bitchute, minds for posting these days, this could make it into the side mix depending on how things go, enjoy, god bless... rarely do i say "god bless" :p felt the urge to do so.

https://gab.com/ChadwickEisman
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy