Brighteon Broadcast News, July 18, 2023 - RED ALERT as 13 nations agree to ENGINEER global FAMINE for planetary depopulation

0:00 Intro

1:44 Debt Default

5:19 Amish People

7:40 Vaccines

9:46 War with Russia

20:21 Engineered Famine





- Over 50 nations are on the verge of bankruptcy as the global debt pyramid collapses

- The era of low interest rates and artificial abundance from money printing is coming to an end

- Republicans in Brevard County (Florida) declare covid #vaccines to be #bioweapons

- #Russia has already destroyed one-third of US-supplied armored fighting vehicles

- US military would be decimated in a ground war with Russia

- Russia terminates Black Sea grain deal, will cause #wheat shortage to worsen

- UN warns 2.4 billion people don't have enough to eat

- 13 nations sign agreement to engineer global #famine by shutting down agriculture

- They claim that producing food is bad for the planet

- Government-enforced #rationing to follow soon

- Learn to grow food or starve





