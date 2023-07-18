Create New Account
Brighteon Broadcast News, July 18, 2023 - RED ALERT as 13 nations agree to ENGINEER global FAMINE for planetary depopulation
Published Yesterday

0:00 Intro

1:44 Debt Default

5:19 Amish People

7:40 Vaccines

9:46 War with Russia

20:21 Engineered Famine


- Over 50 nations are on the verge of bankruptcy as the global debt pyramid collapses

- The era of low interest rates and artificial abundance from money printing is coming to an end

- Republicans in Brevard County (Florida) declare covid #vaccines to be #bioweapons

- #Russia has already destroyed one-third of US-supplied armored fighting vehicles

- US military would be decimated in a ground war with Russia

- Russia terminates Black Sea grain deal, will cause #wheat shortage to worsen

- UN warns 2.4 billion people don't have enough to eat

- 13 nations sign agreement to engineer global #famine by shutting down agriculture

- They claim that producing food is bad for the planet

- Government-enforced #rationing to follow soon

- Learn to grow food or starve


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


