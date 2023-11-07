Create New Account
BREAKING Zionist Israel bombing 'Khiam' village south #Lebanon Right Now...People there are Reporting Unprecedented Airstrikes
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

#BREAKING

Zionist Israel bombing my Khiam village south #Lebanon right now...people there are reporting unprecedented airstrikes.

Adding:

The White House:

The United States does not see violations of international law in Israel’s actions regarding the Gaza Strip and therefore will not respond to each new strike

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

