Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Something funny to share 🤭🤣😂🤣🐕
274 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published 17 hours ago |

Poor dog 🙄 not only did the "boss" take the vaxx; she named the dog after a so-called Rockefellervirus! As if that was not bad enough, she called the dog "ziek"(sick) for short. Actually animals from vaxxed people do indeed get sick, the irony of it all.... 

This is how stupid people have become... 🤭😂🤣😂🤣😂😂 so let's have a good laugh at it 😉

Keywords
zikaridiculousrockefellervirusname of the dogziek meaning sick

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket