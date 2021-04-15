© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deschutes The Abyss 2019 Reserve Imperial Stout Aged In Sherry Casks 3.75/5
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 15, 2021
Deschutes brewing turns out some good solid brews. Well crafted and balanced with interesting takes and innovations. This is one of those, part of the Reserve series aka their high end stuff. The Abyss was aged in sherry barrels, brewed with black strap molasses, cherry bark, licorice, whole vanilla beans and black pepper. This is a deep dark complex brew just from the notes. On the nose she is deep and dark, burnt malt and chocolatey, She did smell boozier when I opened her but it wasn't present in the glass. Initial hit is full and rich with a dark chocolate bitterness. No licorice or vanilla notes. Thru the middle she runs medium fast, coats the tongue nicely, dry across the palate. On the back end she is dry and dirty and the bitterness and coffee notes kick in. Interesting brew but not a good fit for me.
The ABV is 11%, the IUBs are maybe 35, the SRM is an easy 225/250.
Thank you watching , liking and sharing.
Be the big three my friends
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
The ABV is 11%, the IUBs are maybe 35, the SRM is an easy 225/250.
Thank you watching , liking and sharing.
Be the big three my friends
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.