Dems' Middle-Class Crisis

Dems’ Desperate Course Correction To Win Back The Working Middle Class

* After years of alienating working-class voters, Dems are suddenly trying to rebrand themselves as champions of Main Street.

* From carefully crafted campaign images to hand-picked candidates marketed as authentic, the party is betting voters will forget its record.

* But can political theater overcome years of rhetoric and policies that pushed millions of working Americans away?

* The latest attempts to win back the white working class may reveal more about Dem elites than the voters they are trying to persuade.

* Their midterm strategy: pretend to be working class again.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (11 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7b5huw-victor-davis-hanson-democrats-new-strategy-pretend-to-be-working-class-agai.html

https://youtu.be/g5SEKCnvjUg