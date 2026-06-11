Dems' Middle-Class Crisis

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Dems’ Desperate Course Correction To Win Back The Working Middle Class
* After years of alienating working-class voters, Dems are suddenly trying to rebrand themselves as champions of Main Street.
* From carefully crafted campaign images to hand-picked candidates marketed as authentic, the party is betting voters will forget its record.
* But can political theater overcome years of rhetoric and policies that pushed millions of working Americans away?
* The latest attempts to win back the white working class may reveal more about Dem elites than the voters they are trying to persuade.
* Their midterm strategy: pretend to be working class again.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (11 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7b5huw-victor-davis-hanson-democrats-new-strategy-pretend-to-be-working-class-agai.html