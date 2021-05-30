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WILL MY DRAGNET PLEASE GOD? Matthew 13:47-50, 20210530
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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31 views • May 30, 2021
Will My Dragnet Please GOD? Matthew 13:47-50
Sunday, May 30, 2021

Again, the Kingdom of Heaven is like a dragnet that was cast into the sea and gathered some of every kind, which, when it was full, they drew to shore; and they sat down and gathered the good into vessels, but threw the bad away. So it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come forth, separate the wicked from among the just, and cast them into the furnace of fire. There will be wailing and gnashing of teeth.” Amen!

Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].

GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!

Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].

GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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heavensaviorsalvationwisdomlifeprayerkingdomdivinefirewordrepentangelseternityseahopecommandmentseternalenemyhonorobedientgenuineforgetfurnaceforsakeexalt
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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