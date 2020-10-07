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rep Adam Schiff lied to Americans for 2 years about Trump/Russia "collusion" & now we know Hillary Clinton made the whole thing up
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13 views • October 07, 2020
Adam Schiff lied to Americans for 2 years about Trump/Russia "collusion" & now we know Hillary Clinton made the whole thing up
Schiff tweeted about Trump/Russia 79 times.
This shows how far Schiff went to undermine
@realDonaldTrump
& the peaceful transition of power
Schiff tweeted about Trump/Russia 79 times.
This shows how far Schiff went to undermine
@realDonaldTrump
& the peaceful transition of power
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