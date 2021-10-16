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Episode 7: USA Fast Track to Communist New World Order
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12 views • October 16, 2021
In this episode we detail the history of communism including the opportunistic degredation of the middle class, exploitation of and incitement of racial, religious, and/ or cultural divide, the promise of support and safety, destruction of arts, book burning, persecution of political dissidents, assertion of medical tyranny, corporate and government partnerships, etc.
This is MIRRORED in America TODAY!
There is EXTREME URGENCY to wake up and research this information before you are unable to! This is an information and spiritual war. Please SHARE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4cd7vOXcXspd/
www.charismanews.com/opinion/heres-the-deal/74772-21-ways-the-devil-is-using-the-democratic-party-to-destroy-america
www.charismanews.com/57132-10-stunning-parrellels-between-the-united-states-and-nazi-germany
https://rumble.com/vk04bz-episode-7-communist-takeover-all-hands-on-deck.html
Please join us on:
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Odysee -https://odysee.com/@ThisIsWarPeacock:da1e69972118a03078c0f7cf33184c68f3573915
Brighteon - @ThisIsWarPeacock
email us: [email protected]
Website - https://thisiswarpeacock.wixsite.com/podcast
This is MIRRORED in America TODAY!
There is EXTREME URGENCY to wake up and research this information before you are unable to! This is an information and spiritual war. Please SHARE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4cd7vOXcXspd/
www.charismanews.com/opinion/heres-the-deal/74772-21-ways-the-devil-is-using-the-democratic-party-to-destroy-america
www.charismanews.com/57132-10-stunning-parrellels-between-the-united-states-and-nazi-germany
https://rumble.com/vk04bz-episode-7-communist-takeover-all-hands-on-deck.html
Please join us on:
Telegram - https://t.me/thisiswarpeacock
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JmrkJoJfmcBR/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-948543
PodBean - https://thisiswarpeacock.podbean.com/
Gab - https://gab.com/Thisiswarpeacock
Odysee -https://odysee.com/@ThisIsWarPeacock:da1e69972118a03078c0f7cf33184c68f3573915
Brighteon - @ThisIsWarPeacock
email us: [email protected]
Website - https://thisiswarpeacock.wixsite.com/podcast
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