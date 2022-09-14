HUGE PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY WITH A HOLE OVER EUROPEAN SKYCAMS / ENDTIMES WARNING / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





LARGE PLANET X/BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY WITH A HOLE IN IT CAUGHT BY ME ON A PUBLIC EUROPEAN SKY CAMERA SEEN OVER PUBLIC EUROPEAN SKYCAMERAS- ( END-TIME SIGNS) THAT JESUS (YESHUA) WARNED YOU WOULD COME/READ BELOW....Today is now 9/13/22. I meant to share this last night ... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video highlights: In this video you'll see a large spherical planet x system body with a deep hole in it as there's a few planet x system bodies and other objects also that came in with the planet x system that have holes in them. Just as planet x earths twin sun ( the brown dwarf star) has a deep magnetic hole in it, though this object in this video is NOT planet x also known as Biblical wormwood of Revelation chapter 8 in the bible and called also the ( fiery red dragon Of revelation chapter 12) just as Satan is called the dragon though obviously Satan isn't a brown dwarf star lol... Planet x is also called nemesis in the old Testament that came over Egypt during the 10 biblical Plagues when God used Moses to help free the Hebrew slaves as the ten plagues weren't only recorded in Egypt but recorded GLOBALLY by all ancient cultures though the elite hide that truth from the world. Just as in Egypt many don't know just as I didn't know for a long time that many of the ancient Egyptian statues and especially hidden writings that are being hidden under elite rule were writings from the ancients not only in Egypt but globally warning figure generations to stop worshipping false gods Because judgement would come to the countries and people that rejected the true God of Israel and the only God and Gods son Jesus Christ (Jesus the messiah in English translation, yeshua in Hebrew tongue)..... Just as nemesis/planet x was the same object and the reason for why the sky darkened around Christs death on the cross as bible records show... also the main chunk of nibiru which is NOT the same as planet x as nibiru ( which nibiru isn't it's original name as there's a much older ancient name for nibiru) nibiru is a comet planet object broken in different chunks like tiamat is a large chunk of nibiru amongst other pieces to it and nibiru has many moons with the main chunk they travel with... Planet x is earths twin sun the Brown dwarf star....nibirus main chunk has a deep hole in it if I remember correctly as well... As rabbis in ancient records recorded in their own writings and have especially been warning the past 15 years heavily of nibirus return which nibiru is fully here and is going into exit mode exiting slowly out of our solar system.... At least I heard it was starting to exit. True or not? Don't know... though know it is here in our solar system...though yes rabbis recorded in ancient records that God moved one star out of place in the sky and that's what helped bring in the global flood we know as Noahs Biblical flood...that star rabbis openly have said especially the last few years that the ( star God moved out of place ) is nibiru... As ancients called meteors/asteroids/fireballs/planets and our sun " stars"... Anyway in this clip you'll see a public time lapse I found on YouTube over Europe. And I spotted a large spherical (looks to be) planet x system body on the time lapse with a dark hole in the object... At first it's dark looking in color on the bottom half of video, at first you'll pretty much see the original speed for 2 minutes of the time lapse.... Then I cut the clip shorter and sped it up so it shows itself better going faster in time lapse mode and when the sunlight hits the object you'll see it's outline that's spherical much better also. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) (John 3;16) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3/ 1 Thessalonians 5:9) - bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where I pinned the main notes at the top of my comments section...





