Ruh-Roh... Hunter Biden met with Tony Blinken Back in 2015 When He was Deputy SOS

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Secretary of State Tony Blinken, arguably the worst Secretary of State in modern US history, testified before Congress this week.
During one interaction with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) asked Blinken about Hunter Biden. Blinken refused to discuss hypotheticals. Maybe it’s because Tony Blinken met with Hunter back in 2015 when he was Deputy Secretary of State.