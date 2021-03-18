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5 G Installed During Lockdown
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164 views • March 18, 2021
In NYS that same night in March 2020 after the Lockdown order was issued transport trucks came and installed in the middle of the night LED 5-G lamplights and 5 G cables over weeks of dead of night installation.
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