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The mRNA Vaccine is a Biological Weapon
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605 views • December 09, 2020
Dr. Francis Boyle, the man who wrote the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, which is now an International Law, known as the Biological Weapons Convention, exposes how forcing an experimental and potentially lethal mRNA vaccine on the public violates the Nuremberg Code which we [the Allied Nations] used to prosecute the Nazis following the medical experimentation crimes against humanity that they committed against the Jews and other prisoners of war during World War II. History has come full circle, folks.
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